Air Transat announces winter destinations out of London, Ont.

It might only be mid-July, but it’s never too early to start planning your next tropical winter getaway. Beginning this November, Air Transat will offer two tropical destinations for sun seekers out of London International Airport.

According to a release, Air Transat will offer direct flights to Cancun, Mexico and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic beginning this November.

The London to Cancun route will operate once a week (Saturdays) beginning Nov. 5, and will increase service to twice weekly (Thursdays and Saturdays) from Dec. 21 to April 27, 2024.

The London to Punta Cana route will operate once a week (Sundays) beginning Nov. 5, and will increase service to twice weekly (Sundays and Fridays) from Dec. 22 to April 28, 2024.

“Cancun and Punta Cana have always been popular destinations from our airport with Air Transat. With flights now starting in early November and extending through the end of April, there is more capacity available to support the growing demand for this great service,” said President and CEO of London International Airport, Scott McFadzean.

In addition to the flights being non-stop, vacation packages for both destinations will also be offered.

“With convenient access to these beautiful beach destinations, our Ontario customers can enjoy a memorable vacation filled with stunning natural beauty, vibrant culture, and unforgettable experiences,” added Michèle Barre, Air Transat's chief revenue officer.