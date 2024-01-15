Air travel disruptions continue for those fleeing frigid temperatures

Monday marked another brisk day in Calgary and some flights from the Calgary International Airport were either delayed or completely cancelled.

As of 2:30 p.m., 37 flights had been cancelled, 32 of which were WestJet.

Mara Acord lives in California but came to ski in Banff and visit her parents in Edmonton.

Her WestJet flight to San Diego was cancelled.

"Super frustrating. It gets in the way of jobs, gets in the way of things I have to take care of out there," she said.

"Here we are, and the biggest bummer is trying to figure out what to do next."

Acord says the airline did not tell her which flight she would be rescheduled on, or if she would have to stay another night in Calgary.

WestJet says shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday, 72 flights had been cancelled across Canada.

"The extreme cold weather conditions and intermittent precipitation primarily affecting Alberta and the larger Prairie region of Canada are having an impact on our operations," said WestJet in an update on its website.

"As weather conditions continue to improve in Calgary and across the Prairie region of Canada, WestJet has made significant progress in stabilizing our operation today.

"Regular operations are expected to resume tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 16, as forecasted weather conditions continue to improve in the region."

WestJet says it is adding capacity and segments where possible, apologizing to its guests for the delays.

On the weekend, the airline cancelled 120 flights on Sunday, and 122 on Saturday.

Acord says despite the sunny beaches of California calling her home, she did enjoy her trip in the bitter cold.

"I mean, I loved it," she said.