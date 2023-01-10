Air travel, rising costs expected to be key issues in Ottawa this spring, Sask. MP says

Regina-Qu’Appelle Member of Parliament and Opposition House Leader Andrew Scheer said recent air travel challenges and inflation will be main issues debated when the House of Commons gathers again in Ottawa.

Federal politicians are scheduled to head back to the House of Commons on Jan. 30.

“The cost of living keeps going up and prices keep going up [Justin] Trudeau’s deficits have only fueled that inflation, all the money the Bank of Canada had to print to cover those deficits is why prices are going up. So our party is focused on bringing in solutions to bring spending down and bring those deficits down so that inflation comes down as well,” Scheer said in an interview with CTV Morning Live Regina.

Scheer admitted he wasn’t ready to elaborate on details, but said if an election is called in the next year the Conservative Party will have a direct path back to balancing the federal budget which he reiterated has been fueling inflation.

He said it’s currently tough to say how long it will be until the next federal election is called.

“That’s really tough to say, in minority parliaments you really never know, there is a lot of factors that [play into it]. In a majority context, there’s a little bit more regularity so you can do a little bit more long-term planning, but in a minority, every member of parliament from every party has to be somewhat ready all the time,” Scheer said.

Scheer said he has heard farmers in Saskatchewan have been concerned about rising prices for some time, but said there have been some positives on the commodity side of things for Saskatchewan.

“There’s been a lot of good news in the natural resource sector specifically in Saskatchewan but for farmers, those input costs go up right along with it. Some of the chemicals they use have just skyrocketed,” he said.

Scheer also noted that transportation costs are continuing to rise and said a concerning labour shortage in some parts of the sector have been making it increasingly more difficult for producers to get their product to market.

The House of Commons will meet from Jan. 30 until June 23 before taking July and August off.