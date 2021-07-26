Air travellers arriving in Calgary aren't being separated based on vaccination status

Travellers arriving at Calgary International Airport aren't being sorted into separate lines based on their vaccination status, before proceeding through customs, officials said Monday.

Other airports in Canada, including Toronto's Pearson Airport and YVR in Vancouver, have begun dividing passengers in an effort to speed up the screening process.

"We do not have separated lineups at this time," read a response from a Calgary Airport Authority spokesperson.

Fully vaccinated Canadians are now able to skip the mandatory hotel quarantine and home isolation when returning from abroad.