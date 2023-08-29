Airbnb camera discovery leads to voyeurism charges
A London man is charged with voyeurism after an investigation at a local Airbnb.
On July 15, police said a couple notified them they were in an Airbnb on Blackacres Boulevard and the found a hidden camera in the bedroom.
Nearly two weeks later, officers used a search warrant and found video evidence of voyeurism — with two unidentified victims captured in the video evidence seized by police.
On Aug. 28, a 41-year-old London man was charged with one count of voyeurism. He is scheduled to appear in court in October.
In a statement to CTV News, an Airbnb spokesperson said, “Airbnb bans hidden cameras. Shortly after the guest brought this allegation to our attention in July, we took action to remove this host from the platform.”
The guest who reported the incident to the Airbnb Safety Team was also refunded in full.
-
No shortage of questions surrounding homeless hubs from residents as city tries to fast track its planIn response to London’s growing homelessness crisis the city is once again asking for the public’s feedback on the Hubs Implementation Plan.
-
Police investigate fatal crash north of TorontoOne person is dead following a crash north of Toronto early Thursday morning, York Regional Police say.
-
Tidewater signs deal to sell Pipestone and Dimsdale assets to AltaGas for $650MTidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has signed a deal to sell its Pipestone natural gas plant and expansion project as well as its Dimsdale natural gas storage facility to AltaGas Ltd. for $650 million in cash and shares.
-
School zone speed limits to take effect on FridayFriday marks the beginning of September, which means reduced speed limits in school zones come back into effect in Winnipeg.
-
Ottawa investigating logging company over bridge in Alberta's Kananaskis CountryFederal officials are investigating an Alberta logging company for building a bridge without a permit over a river considered crucial habitat for threatened species.
-
Driver stopped going nearly double the speed limitA Windsor driver will be walking for a while after being stopped for speeding.
-
A building fire in Johannesburg kills at least 73 people, many of them homeless, authorities sayA nighttime fire ripped through a rundown five-story building in Johannesburg that was occupied by homeless people and squatters, killing at least 73 people early Thursday, emergency services in South Africa's biggest city said.
-
'It happens a lot': Pickleball injuries rise with sport's popularityPickleball is exploding — if you don’t play it right now, you likely know someone who is. It’s a slower pace sport with a social focus and less running than tennis, but players can get competitive.
-
Sunny end to August in the capitalEnvironment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 22 C.