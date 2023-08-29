Airbnb camera discovery leads to voyeurism charges

A London man is charged with voyeurism after an investigation at a local Airbnb.

On July 15, police said a couple notified them they were in an Airbnb on Blackacres Boulevard and the found a hidden camera in the bedroom.

Nearly two weeks later, officers used a search warrant and found video evidence of voyeurism — with two unidentified victims captured in the video evidence seized by police.

On Aug. 28, a 41-year-old London man was charged with one count of voyeurism. He is scheduled to appear in court in October.

In a statement to CTV News, an Airbnb spokesperson said, “Airbnb bans hidden cameras. Shortly after the guest brought this allegation to our attention in July, we took action to remove this host from the platform.”

The guest who reported the incident to the Airbnb Safety Team was also refunded in full.