Airbnb says 'misunderstanding' led to booking confusion with actor John Cleese
Airbnb says a 'misunderstanding' led to British actor John Cleese being left without a place to stay while working on a movie in Ontario's cottage country.
On Monday, Cleese issued a call on Twitter asking the residents of Huntsville, Ont., if they had a home he could stay in, as the house he had booked on Airbnb had been given to someone else.
Airbnb said Wednesday that Cleese's team requested a booking in a Huntsville home, but the host never actually accepted the request.
As a result, the lodging company says Cleese's charges were automatically refunded.
Cleese tweeted later on Monday thanking people for their lodging suggestions, and noted that all local hotels seemed to be full.
Airbnb said they've been in touch with Cleese's team and have offered a coupon for his next stay with the company.
"Wherever he stays, we hope Mr. Cleese and his team have an incredible experience in the beautiful Muskoka region," read a statement from the company.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 4, 2021
-
Local parents, students, teachers react to voluntary vaccines for back to classBack to school planning is back on, but the one thing parents don’t have to plan on is getting their children a COVID-19 vaccine if they don’t want to.
-
With less border restrictions, more tourists are arriving and booking campgroundsCampgrounds across Nova Scotia have suddenly gotten pretty busy. If the August long weekend was a litmus test for how the industry has been doing now that things have opened up a bit, it appears that the lull has passed.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Aug. 5, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Thursday, Aug. 5.
-
-
New drawings offer glimpse of proposed event centreCalgarians got a glimpse of the vision for the new event centre Wednesday, when new renderings were released as part of the development application submitted to the city.
-
Edmonton-made vaccine prepares for next phase of clinical trialsA COVID-19 vaccine developed in Edmonton is moving to the next stage of clinical trials.
-
B.C. rejects calls for individualized air quality supports for people with disabilities and those at risk from wildfire smokeThough there is widespread consensus that wildfire smoke has become an annual health issue for thousands of high-risk British Columbians, the provincial government is rejecting calls for individualized air quality measures and defending its one-size-fits-all approach.
-
Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe wins silver in women's C-1 200mCanada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe has won a silver medal in the women's C-1 200-metre at the Tokyo Olympics.
-
Poll finds some Canadians willing to quit before returning to the office44 per cent of Canadians working from home would consider looking for a new job, or quit, if their employer insisted they return to the office full-time, according to a new poll by the Angus Reid Institute.