Aircraft engine stolen in northern Alberta

Police are searching for an aircraft engine that was stolen in Grande Prairie County sometime in the last 30 days.

The engine was reported missing from an address near Highway 43 and Range Road 52 on Monday.

Police say the Rotax 503 with a wooden propeller was stolen sometime between July 31 and Aug. 14.

The value of the engine is more than $8,000.

Anyone who has seen the engine or has information about the theft is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.