Aircraft engine stolen in northern Alberta
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Police are searching for an aircraft engine that was stolen in Grande Prairie County sometime in the last 30 days.
The engine was reported missing from an address near Highway 43 and Range Road 52 on Monday.
Police say the Rotax 503 with a wooden propeller was stolen sometime between July 31 and Aug. 14.
The value of the engine is more than $8,000.
Anyone who has seen the engine or has information about the theft is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Inmate dies while in custody at Stony MountainAn inmate at the Stony Mountain Institution died while in custody.
-
$39 million wastewater treatment plant to benefit four Manitoba communitiesA new wastewater treatment is in the works for rural Manitoba that will service four communities in the southeastern part of the province.
-
Horizon ups its recruitment game, says it’s paying off with 1,300 recruits in five monthsNew Brunswick’s largest health authority is touting big recruitment numbers, saying its focus on attracting and hiring more healthcare workers, using a variety of incentives, is finally paying off.
-
Second case of monkeypox found in GuelphA second case of monkeypox has been reported in the City of Guelph.
-
Officer charged after crashing into OPP cruiserA Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer with the Wellington County detachment has been charged with following too closely after they crashed into a marked OPP cruiser while responding to a call for service.
-
Highway 11 northbound closed due to serious collisionOPP said northbound lanes will be closed at County Road 169 until further notice.
-
31-year-old man facing weapons charges after SWAT call: Regina policeA 31-year-old Regina man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested and is facing multiple weapons related charges after a SWAT related call on Wednesday, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
Downtown properties appear to be acting as parking lots without council approvalA pair of properties in downtown Regina appear to be acting as a parking lot without the proper approval from city council.
-
Sask. on track for record-breaking drug overdose deaths in 2022Saskatchewan drug overdose deaths are on the rise again this year.