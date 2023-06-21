Aircraft wing clips fuel truck while taxiing to gate at London airport

A passenger jet was damaged at London International Airport Tuesday evening when its wing clipped a service truck.

London International Airport CEO Scott McFadzean explained to CTV News London, “We had an incident involving a WestJet aircraft that was pulling into the gate and the wingtip made contact with a fuel truck on the ground.”

The aircraft involved was a Boeing 737 Max. The Max has a distinctive "Y" at the end of the wing.

A gouge could be seen on the lower portion of the "Y" of the aircraft in question.

Crews were seen replacing the damaged section over the noon hour.

McFadzean is attending meetings out of town, but has been getting updates from airport. He said the incident is considered very minor.

“Of course, we take any incident seriously at the airport but this is certainly minor in nature. There were no injuries. No issues other than the need for a mechanic to assess that wingtip,” he said.

McFadzean said the only travellers impacted were individuals who were scheduled to travel to Calgary Tuesday evening.

“No implications, other than the outbound flight was cancelled last night a result of the incident while they get their mechanics and engineers on site to assess and make that change and get it back in service,” he explained. “So it did impact outbound flight to Calgary last evening but, other than that, there was no impact on operations here at the airport.”