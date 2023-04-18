Airdrie couple makes sure students can attend graduation ceremonies in style

High school graduation season is weeks away and most students are busy trying to find the perfect gown or suit to wear.

But not everyone can afford to spend hundreds of dollars to dress for the event.

And that's where the Adopt-A-Grad Foundation can help.

Lori and Mike Reist run the charity, which supplies grads with clothing and some financial support for things like banquet tickets for family members.

"We want them to know that the community as a whole believes in them, wants them to succeed as human beings," said Lori, executive director for the foundation.

"Effectively, we've all got their back and sometimes that's what they need, because they may not have that at home."

The Reists say in many cases, the school identifies the student in need.

Some work full time helping to pay their parents' mortgage while trying to take their last high school courses.

"We have students who do not have a good relationship at home and maybe aren't at home anymore," said Lori.

"Whether that means they're couchsurfing with various friends, staying with a family that's taking them in or living on their own and still somehow working and going to school."

In 2016, Mike was asked by a local mother if he had a suit he could loan to her son for graduation, and the idea for the foundation began.

Now, the Airdrie couple helps about 50 students a year from southern Alberta communities.

"This season, we saw students from Carstairs, Beiseker, Crossfield, Airdrie, Calgary and Cochrane," said Lori.

"We also had, I believe, 10 young men that joined us from the Siksika outreach school."

The foundation raised money in the early days by collecting bottles and now receives corporate and private donations.

"Having a suit, whether it's for job interviews, weddings, whatever, it's fitted for them, that's who they are, they pick that colour, they pick that style, and they're going to look confident," said Mike.

"We've made a huge difference, to be able to go to the banquet with the families, we help supplement some of the costs for banquet tickets as well, to be able to enjoy that occasion with their mom and dad and sibling at the table, sitting there with them."

In addition to Adopt-A-Grad, the couple has accumulated a lot of formal wear.

They accept donations year-round and have a partnership with a local dry cleaner.

"Stephen Cleaners have been with us since the beginning, back in 2018 when we first started accepting clothing donations, and they operate as a depot effectively for us," said Lori.

"We send our graduates with a certificate saying go get this cleaned and ready to wear right away and Stephen Cleaners will make it beautiful and ready for them to enjoy."

Thatcher Cunningham is 22 years old now and graduated in 2020.

He benefited from the program and it's had a lasting impact on him.

"This happened three to four years ago, so it's one of those things where I don't have all the recollection of it, but I remember the feeling and the impact," he said.

"Having that happen made me feel like a million bucks, like it made me feel like I have all the ability to do anything and everybody's caring about it."

The Reists try to encourage the students benefiting from the foundation to pay-it-forward with a cash donation one day when they can afford it but more importantly, to think about lending their time to a local charity.

Learn more about the foundation at adoptagrad.ca.