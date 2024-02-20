Airdrie home damaged in early morning fire

Fire crews were on the scene of an intense blaze at a home in Airdrie on Tuesday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., the Airdrie Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Luxstone Rise, for a two-storey house fire.

When crews arrived, they found a “very well-involved” fire in the front garage that had extended into the second floor and attic of the home.

Four occupants of the home, two adults and two children, were able to get out of the house safely. They were treated for mild smoke inhalation by EMS.

“They were alerted by a working smoke alarm in the house,” Airdrie Fire Chief Mike Pirie said.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the one home, getting it under control in about 20-30 minutes.

“At this time, we have an investigator on site, no cause has been released as of yet,” Pirie said.

“They will determine the area of origin today, I hope, and then give us the cause if they can determine it.”

Pirie said this fire was a “seven or an eight” out of 10 when it comes to intensity.

“We were able to quickly start to cool it down and confine it, although there’s a lot of damage to the home itself, the success is that it hasn’t extended to the neighbouring properties,” the fire chief said.

There was some heat damage to a nearby home, but no neighbouring residents were displaced.

Three fire crews from Airdrie responded to the blaze, along with one from Rocky View County based in Balzac.