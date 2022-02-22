Airdrie man convicted of 2nd-degree murder in 2020 Family Day long weekend slaying

An Airdrie man has been convicted of second-degree murder for the shooting death of a teen over the Family Day long weekend two years ago.

Hunter Van Mackelberg, now 21, was convicted Tuesday in the death of Kalix Langenau, 19, whose body was discovered outside Airdrie on Feb. 17, 2020. His car was also found abandoned.

Friends said Langenau lived in Vancouver and was in Calgary for the Family Day long weekend when he was reported missing.

A date for sentencing has not been set.