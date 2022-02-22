Airdrie man convicted of 2nd-degree murder in 2020 Family Day long weekend slaying
Staff
CTV News Calgary
An Airdrie man has been convicted of second-degree murder for the shooting death of a teen over the Family Day long weekend two years ago.
Hunter Van Mackelberg, now 21, was convicted Tuesday in the death of Kalix Langenau, 19, whose body was discovered outside Airdrie on Feb. 17, 2020. His car was also found abandoned.
Friends said Langenau lived in Vancouver and was in Calgary for the Family Day long weekend when he was reported missing.
A date for sentencing has not been set.
-
St. Clair College 'Polar Plunge' gets participants out in the snowThe annual Polar Plunge at St. Clair College had a different look this year.
-
Heart Month: Many Canadians with heart disease don't even know itExperts say there are still a lot of Canadians out there living with hypertension who may not even they're living with heart disease.
-
Rising cost of groceries leads to changes in Canadian shopping habits: SurveyPrices at grocery stores have gone up in Canada, and it's a change that hasn't gone unnoticed.
-
Edmonton hospital hoping to cash in on charity cryptoThe Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation (GRHF) is adding cryptocurrency to its donations roster.
-
Teenager arrested after 2 injured in reported stabbing at Surrey, B.C., schoolA teenager has been arrested following a reported stabbing on the grounds of Surrey's Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary that left two people injured Tuesday afternoon.
-
60 assaults reported in a single weekend in Vancouver, many of which were stranger attacksPolice in Vancouver are investigating dozens of assaults reported in a single weekend in the city.
-
Air ambulance transports 18-year-old to hospital following Lake Louise incidentAn 18-year-old man was flown to Calgary following an incident at Lake Louise Ski Resort.
-
Windsor’s recreation and culture programming grows as province moves to next reopening phaseThe City of Windsor’s says its recreation and culture openings continue to grow as the province moves to the next phase of reopening.
-
Sask. conservative politicians condemn Emergencies Act approvalSaskatchewan conservative politicians at both the federal and provincial level are condemning the House of Commons approval of the Emergencies Act.