Airdrie man dead after Veterans Boulevard off-ramp crash
An 18-year-old man is dead following a Sunday night crash on the off-ramp from the QEII Highway to Airdrie's Veterans Boulevard.
RCMP officials say an officer was travelling northbound on the highway at around 10 p.m. when the unit was passed by a hatchback sedan driving at "a high rate of speed."
The officer turned on the unit's flashing lights as the suspect vehicle continued on the westbound ramp, crossed all lanes of Veterans Boulevard and came to a stop in the ditch on the north side of the road.
Emergency crews attended to the injured driver of the car, later identified as an 18-year-old Airdronian, who was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre by ambulance in serious, life-threatening condition.
The driver died in hospital.
Investigators believe excess speed was a contributing factor in the fatal single-vehicle crash.
-
Lethbridge police ask for public assistance in search for missing teenLethbridge police say Andrew 'Georgie' Rabbit, 17, left Sifton Family Services on an unsupervised break just after 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 and hasn't been seen since.
-
Calgarians' efforts to aid Turkiye and Syria ramp up; Samaritan's Purse to set up field hospitalSamaritan's Purse is preparing to deploy about 75 disaster assistance response team members equipped with 52 patient beds, a pharmacy and two operating rooms to Turkiye.
-
Oilers beat Red Wings 5-2 in DetroitWarren Foegele scored twice in the second period and the Edmonton Oilers went on to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Tuesday night.
-
London’s pledge of 47,000 homes includes assertive letter to province but avoids ‘punching them in the face’Frustration with the province’s new housing legislation boiled over in council chambers
-
Businesses brace for looming economic slowdown, ask for break on taxesAt 2:18 Run in Victoria, Phil Nicholls is wondering what an economic slowdown might mean for his small business specializing in high-end sneakers and clothing.
-
Before and after: How Toronto's MARZ uses AI to make motion picture magicWhile much of internet is still buzzing about the wonders of ChatGPT, a Toronto-based technology and visual effects company is making its own splash in Hollywood using artificial intelligence.
-
Ted Fontaine posthumously inducted into North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of FameA tireless advocate, residential school survivor and accomplished hockey player has been posthumously inducted into the North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame.
-
Ottawa spending $2M for international commission to offer advice on unmarked gravesOttawa is spending $2 million for an international organization to provide Indigenous communities with options around identifying possible human remains buried near former residential school sites.
-
Man makes 224th donation to Canadian Blood ServicesCanadian Blood Services in Barrie is working to fill hundreds of empty appointments this month, with the service relying on the generosity of many regular donors.