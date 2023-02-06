Airdrie man dead after Veterans Boulevard off-ramp crash

An 18-year-old man is dead following a Sunday night crash on the off-ramp from the QEII Highway to Airdrie's Veterans Boulevard.

RCMP officials say an officer was travelling northbound on the highway at around 10 p.m. when the unit was passed by a hatchback sedan driving at "a high rate of speed."

The officer turned on the unit's flashing lights as the suspect vehicle continued on the westbound ramp, crossed all lanes of Veterans Boulevard and came to a stop in the ditch on the north side of the road.

Emergency crews attended to the injured driver of the car, later identified as an 18-year-old Airdronian, who was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre by ambulance in serious, life-threatening condition.

The driver died in hospital.

Investigators believe excess speed was a contributing factor in the fatal single-vehicle crash.