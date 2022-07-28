Airdrie man faces charges after crashing truck twice Wednesday night
An Airdrie man faces charges after allegedly crashing a silver Dodge truck into a light pole in an Airdrie neighbourhood Wednesday night.
The incident is believed to have taken place just before 10 p.m. in the Stonegate neighbourhood, when police received two reports of a silver Dodge truck hitting things. The first was a light pole, followed by a nearby residential garage.
Police were able to identify the driver as an Airdrie resident. He was taken into custody and faces a number of provincial charges, including failure to remain at the scene of a collision, driving while unauthorized, and operating a motor vehicle with expired registration.
Alcohol is believed to have played a role in the collision.
The driver's vehicle was seized for 30 days and the driver's license suspended under the terms of the Alberta Immediate Roadside Sanction Program.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.
