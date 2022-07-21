Airdrie mayor outraged over weekend overnight closures of urgent care centre

The mayor of Airdrie is furious after Alberta Health Services announced that the city's urgent care centre will be closed overnights during the next eight weekends between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

AHS said the temporary closure is due to a lack of available doctors to cover shifts.

Those seeking emergency treatment during those hours are asked to head to other nearby hospitals.

Ambulances will also be redirected.

Airdrie mayor Peter Brown wants residents to reach out to elected officials.

"I want people to get engaged," he said. "I want people to contact their MLAs, I want people to contact the premier's office, to (contact the) health ministry, get involved.

"This is our community," he added, "and the more people that get involved I believe we can have some success but it's beyond frustrating. It's unacceptable to be told to be patient and just wait with no other explanation is I would like to know why is this happening?"

The facility has already faced a temporary closure earlier this month, but it lasted only one weekend.

NDP health critic David Shepherd said in a statement that Airdrie's two MLAs have done nothing to advance health care in Airdrie and have been distracted by internal party politics.

More impacts of the chaos the UCP created in our healthcare system.



Folks in & around Airdrie were already facing soaring wait times at their UCC. Now, three nights a week, they'll have no access at all.



And this will mean even more pressure on already strained YYC ERs. #ableg https://t.co/dEJatj6Jvt

'MAKES ME FEEL NERVOUS'

Airdrie is home to 80,000 people but Mayor Brown said 150,000 from the surrounding area rely on the urgent care centre.

Area residents said it's worrying to not have emergency health care closer to home.

"Well it makes me feel nervous," one resident who spoke to CTV News said, "knowing that it's a bit of a drive to begin with and knowing that the ambulance resources are really stretched. It's a little frightening and hopefully they can get it worked out."

A second person said, "Now obviously because of the family doctor situation, we're losing even just essential services like that. You'd have to go quite a bit further just to get emergency services. Extremely disheartening is what I have to say."

"That's our government," said a third person. "We need to change that too. And they need to bring in more doctors and Airdrie or some of the clinics, maybe getting them to work in emergencies at night."

HEALTH MINISTER RESPONDS

A statement from health minister Jason Copping's office said this is the result of more than two years of pandemic response in which physicians and healthcare workers are exhausted.

"This is not a challenge unique to Alberta," it said. "These pressures are being experienced across Canada and North America.

"In response to the increased pressures across the province, AHS is aggressively recruiting for additional staff."

The statement added that nursing staff will remain in urgent care centres overnight to "assess and triage" any walk-in patients during the temporary closures.