Airdrie pharmacy broken into, prescription medication and cash stolen

Prescription medication and cash were stolen from an Airdrie pharmacy earlier this week, and Mounties are on the trail of a trio of suspects.

Airdrie RCMP say a pharmacy in the Silver Creek commercial complex on Veterans Boulevard was broken into just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Two women and a man made away with an undisclosed amount of product and money.

Police have put out descriptions as well as CCTV images of the three suspects.

The man is described as wearing a black hoodie with yellow accents, a New York Yankees baseball cap and white runners at the time of the incident.

He was also wearing a face covering and carrying a Thule backpack.

One of the women is described as having red and black hair, wearing a black hoodie with a "Red August Burns" and rose logo, black pants, black shoes and a blue bandana over her face at the time of the incident.

The second woman is described as wearing a black jacket with a hood, a green bandana, blue jeans and a black face covering at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the identities or whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app.