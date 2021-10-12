Airdrie police crack down on impaired driving in annual Thanksgiving weekend operation
Airdrie RCMP say nine roadside sanctions were issued tomotorists over the Thanksgiving weekend this year as a part of an annual public awareness campaign aimed at stopping impaired driving.
Officers said drivers of more than 600 vehicles provided a mandatory breath sample through Operation Impact.
RCMP issued two immediate roadside sanctions to people who were found to have alcohol in their system despite having a learners licence or graduated licence, three warnings issued to people found to have 0.005 to 0.079 blood alcohol and two licence suspensions for people found to have 0.08 blood alcohol or higher.
"There were many drivers who provided breath samples showing that they had consumed alcohol, yet not a high enough result to be issued a suspension," RCMP said in a news release.
Police said one driver was found to have a suspended licence, another was wanted on a warrant and several other drivers were ticketed.
-
LifeLabs sites temporarily close in Victoria, LangfordTwo medical testing sites on the South Island are temporarily locking their doors Tuesday as they face staffing issues.
-
'Rethinking' how to keep Ottawa safeMembers of the Coalition of Community Health and Resource Centres of Ottawa are 'Rethinking Community Safety,' releasing a report by that name in the wake of growing concerns about racism and policing.
-
Toronto to begin directly contacting nearly 50,000 residents who are overdue for second dosesToronto will soon begin directly contacting the nearly 50,000 residents who are overdue for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine as it begins to focus in on closing the gap between those who are partially and fully immunized.
-
Saskatoon police seize $15k in drug bustFour men are facing charges following an investigation into cocaine trafficking by Saskatoon police.
-
'Those poor kids got ripped off': Yorkton high school honours former senior football playersThe Yorkton Raiders honoured the teams former seniors who were unable to play last year due to COVID-19, with a unique ritual.
-
Proposal to allow pets on leashes in a Saskatoon park passes first hurdleFor nearly 40 years pets have been prohibited in one of Saskatoon’s most popular parks, Kiwanis Memorial.
-
Calgary bookstore bat saved by Alberta wildlife groupA tiny and cold bat discovered roosting outside a Calgary bookstore is recovering just fine thanks to an Alberta wildlife group.
-
Study shows 80 per cent of restaurants still need subsidies to survive winter monthsA Restaurants Canada survey shows many restaurants are not likely make it though the winter if the federal subsidy is cancelled at the end of this month.
-
Last-minute push results in record collection at London Food BankSome donations are still coming in but more than 72,000 pounds was collected during the drive, 2,000 pounds more than last year.