Airdrie RCMP identify victim of Willowbrook suspicious death

Police in Airdrie have released the name of a man whose death is at the centre of an investigation by RCMP.

Officials said Wednesday the identity of 56-year-old Darrin Gehlen, of Airdrie, was released with the consent of his family.

Gehlen's body was found near a pathway in the northwest community of Willowbrook at around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 26.

RCMP said at the time the death was considered suspicious.

On Wednesday, RCMP said though an autopsy had been completed they're still awaiting lab results.

The RCMP's general investigation section had taken over the investigation from the major crimes unit.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to email Const. Marrla Boxall at marrla.boxall@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.