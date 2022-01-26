Airdrie RCMP investigates unknown incident, warns public to avoid area
Police in Airdrie are investigating an incident on a pathway near Nose Creek, but have not released much information about what occurred.
Officials released an alert for the public to stay clear of a scene in Willowbrook, in the northwest section of the city, at about 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Several police units are at the scene, questioning homeowners in the area, and a large area of the pathway running behind the houses has been blocked off.
RCMP say residents are being told to avoid the pathway until further notice.
"There is no risk to the public at this time," RCMP said in a release. "An update will be sent when more information is available."
Meanwhile, EMS told CTV News they responded to the scene more than two hours before police issued the public advisory – at about 8:30 a.m.
Officials say when crews arrived, it was found that "no intervention was needed" and the scene was handed over to police.
No further information about the call was released.
This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…
