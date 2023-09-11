iHeartRadio

Airdrie RCMP investigating historical missing persons case from 1995


Jason Aurthur Misurko, also known as Jason Bright, was reported missing on Sept. 17, 1995.

Airdrie RCMP are appealing to the public for help as they investigate a decades-old missing person case.

Jason Aurthur Misurko, also known as Jason Bright, was reported missing on Sept. 17, 1995.

The 23-year-old left Airdrie for Fort McMurray, picking up a hitchhiker on the way.

"They then left Fort McMurray for Valleyview, where he was last seen," RCMP said in a Monday news release.

At the time of his disappearance, Misurko drove a blue 1978 Oldsmobile Omega.

In 1995, Misurko was described as being 173 centimetres (5'8") tall and 61-64 kilograms (135-140 pounds) with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

12