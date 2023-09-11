Airdrie RCMP investigating historical missing persons case from 1995

Airdrie RCMP are appealing to the public for help as they investigate a decades-old missing person case.

Jason Aurthur Misurko, also known as Jason Bright, was reported missing on Sept. 17, 1995.

The 23-year-old left Airdrie for Fort McMurray, picking up a hitchhiker on the way.

"They then left Fort McMurray for Valleyview, where he was last seen," RCMP said in a Monday news release.

At the time of his disappearance, Misurko drove a blue 1978 Oldsmobile Omega.

In 1995, Misurko was described as being 173 centimetres (5'8") tall and 61-64 kilograms (135-140 pounds) with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.