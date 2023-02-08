Airdrie RCMP investigating noon-hour pharmacy robbery
Airdrie RCMP are investigating after a pharmacy robbery took place Wednesday over the lunch hour.
Around 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a pharmacy around Main Street.
Two male suspects wearing dark clothing entered the store and asked for narcotics and cash, then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and drugs.
No one was injured.
Police describe the first suspect as a man with a dark complexion, slim build, between 190 and 195 centimetres (6'3" and 6'5") tall. At the time of the incident, he wore dark clothing and a face mask.
The second suspect is described as a man dark complexion, around the same size, wearing dark clothing and a face mask.
Anyone with information or CCTV footage between Main Street North to Veterans Boulevard is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
