Airdrie RCMP investigation into alleged kidnapping takes a twist
Airdrie Rural RCMP have concluded an investigation into reports of an attempted kidnapping in Crossfield on July 30 that turned out not to be one.
That day, witnesses said they saw a silver car pull up outside a home in Crossfield with children playing outside and encouraged them to get into the vehicle.
Instead, the children ran inside to get their parents and when they came back outside, the vehicle was gone.
The story circulated on social media over the weekend, including photos of the car and its occupants.
However, those social media posts were seen by the driver of the car who contacted RCMP. They explained that they were looking for an address in the area, not attempting to commit a crime.
Airdrie Rural RCMP are asking that all social media posts regarding this incident be deleted, as an investigation determined the allegations to have been unfounded.
-
Local parents, students, teachers react to voluntary vaccines for back to classBack to school planning is back on, but the one thing parents don’t have to plan on is getting their children a COVID-19 vaccine if they don’t want to.
-
With less border restrictions, more tourists are arriving and booking campgroundsCampgrounds across Nova Scotia have suddenly gotten pretty busy. If the August long weekend was a litmus test for how the industry has been doing now that things have opened up a bit, it appears that the lull has passed.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Aug. 5, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Thursday, Aug. 5.
-
-
New drawings offer glimpse of proposed event centreCalgarians got a glimpse of the vision for the new event centre Wednesday, when new renderings were released as part of the development application submitted to the city.
-
Edmonton-made vaccine prepares for next phase of clinical trialsA COVID-19 vaccine developed in Edmonton is moving to the next stage of clinical trials.
-
B.C. rejects calls for individualized air quality supports for people with disabilities and those at risk from wildfire smokeThough there is widespread consensus that wildfire smoke has become an annual health issue for thousands of high-risk British Columbians, the provincial government is rejecting calls for individualized air quality measures and defending its one-size-fits-all approach.
-
Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe wins silver in women's C-1 200mCanada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe has won a silver medal in the women's C-1 200-metre at the Tokyo Olympics.
-
Poll finds some Canadians willing to quit before returning to the office44 per cent of Canadians working from home would consider looking for a new job, or quit, if their employer insisted they return to the office full-time, according to a new poll by the Angus Reid Institute.