Airdrie RCMP issue heavy smoke warning due to nearby wildfire

Airdrie RCMP issued a traffic advisory Monday due to heavy smoke from a nearby wildfire. The fire started around 2 p.m. just west of Highway 2 between Balzac and Airdrie.

Police are recommending people don't travel between Yankee Valley Blvd. and the Balzac overpass on Highway 2 due to heavy smoke.

They also advised that CPolice are evacuating people at risk, and advise others to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story...