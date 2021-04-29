Airdrie RCMP seek details on youths believed connected to armed robberies

Police are looking for information from the public to help them identify two youths they say are involved in a series of armed robberies where victims were targeted for their cell phones.

Airdrie RCMP has drawn a connection between a male youth and a female youth and three incidents occurring during the month of April.

In the first incident, at 5:15 p.m. on April 23, two males at a park in the community approached a male youth, police say. The victim was threatened with a weapon and robbed of his cell phone.

The second incident, which took place at about 3 p.m. the next day, police say two males approached another male youth at another park in Airdrie. He was also threatened with a weapon, but his cell phone was not stolen.

The third incident occurred on April 25 at about 6:30 p.m. Police say three people, two males and a female, approached a male youth at another park. The victim was again threatened with a weapon and had his cell phone stolen.

Police have identified one male youth in the first incident, two male youths in the second incident and two male youths in the third.

However, they are still looking to identify two people believed to be involved in the robberies.

The first suspect is a dark-skinned male with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be approximately 13 years old and 5-5 (165 centimetres) tall.

The second suspect is a tall female youth, non-Caucasian, with puffy, long curly hair.

If you have any information regarding these armed robberies, please contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.