Airdrie RCMP seek driver of converted school bus involved in hit-and-run

Airdrie Rural RCMP is seeking help from the public to identify the driver of a converted school bus involved in a hit-and-run crash that caused significant damage at a car wash in Crossfield, Alta. earlier this month.

Police were called about 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 13 after a bus slammed into the Super Splash Car Wash in the southern Alberta town located about 50 kilometres north of Calgary.

The suspect vehicle is described as:

A converted school bus with the logo 'Shred Shed’ above the windshield;

Having a storage rack on the roof of the bus, and;

Stickers on the rear passenger side window.

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200, local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.