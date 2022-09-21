Airdrie RCMP seek public assistance in aromatic robbery

Airdrie RCMP are searching for two suspects in a drugstore robbery who may smell marvellous.

On July 23, at around 3:20 p.m. a man and woman entered a Shopper's Drug Mart on Coopers Boulevard and left with a "large quantity" of perfume without paying for it.

The woman is described as having medium complexion, and dark brown or black hair. She wore a black skirt, black and white blouse and black sweater/jacket.

The man had a medium complexion, and wore black runners, black pants, a black T-shirt with "Ali" on front and a hat with a Canada flag on it. His arms were covered with tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or download the P3 Tips app at Apple or the Google Play Store.