Airdrie RCMP seek public assistance in aromatic robbery
Airdrie RCMP are searching for two suspects in a drugstore robbery who may smell marvellous.
On July 23, at around 3:20 p.m. a man and woman entered a Shopper's Drug Mart on Coopers Boulevard and left with a "large quantity" of perfume without paying for it.
The woman is described as having medium complexion, and dark brown or black hair. She wore a black skirt, black and white blouse and black sweater/jacket.
The man had a medium complexion, and wore black runners, black pants, a black T-shirt with "Ali" on front and a hat with a Canada flag on it. His arms were covered with tattoos.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or download the P3 Tips app at Apple or the Google Play Store.
-
Number of suspended students continues to decline in Windsor-EssexThe health unit reported Wednesday there are just 223 students who remain suspended for not having their vaccinations up to date.
-
1 charged after human remains found in burnt out trailer in 2019An Alberta man has been charged in connection with the discovery of human remains in 2019.
-
Highway 47 closed near Edson after semi loses loadPolice asked drivers to use alternate routes after a semi lost its load on Highway 47 west of Edson Wednesday morning.
-
2,000 trees given away to LondonersTo help celebrate National Tree Day in London on Wednesday, the city is giving away 2,000 trees to plant at home.
-
Investigators reveal cause of Canadian Forces Snowbirds jet crashThe Royal Canadian Air Force says an improperly assembled oil filter led to the crash of a Snowbirds jet in northern British Columbia last month. The Department of National Defence announced the finding on Wednesday as it lifted the operational pause that was put on all Snowbirds flights following the Aug. 2 accident in Fort St. John, B.C.
-
All Manitoba adults now eligible for bivalent COVID-19 vaccineAll Manitobans ages 18 and older are now eligible to receive the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Alberta's summer of storms results in more than $300M in damageNew data collected on insured damages from severe weather events has spelled bad news for many residents of Alberta.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Waterloo region, ping pong ball size hail a possibilityEnvironment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Waterloo region and parts of Wellington County.
-
Gravenhurst tea shop hosts a high tea in memory of Queen Elizabeth IIThe Blue Willow Tea Shop in Gravenhurst has set the stage for a taste of England with specially prepared high teas running Wednesday to Friday this week.