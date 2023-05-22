Airdrie RCMP tap public for assistance locating missing teen

Mounties out of Airdrie need your help finding a missing teen.

The RCMP says Kayda "Jak" Ratcliffe, 15, was last seen at an outdoor hockey rink in Kings Heights on Sunday.

Ratcliffe is described as approximately 164.6 cm (5'4") and 50 kg (110 pounds), with brown eyes and mixed-colour purple hair.

She has a nose piercing and was last seen wearing a dark-coloured hoodie and black zipper ankle boots.

Police say there is concern for her well-being.

Anyone with information about Ratcliffe's whereabouts is asked to call the Airdrie RCMP directly at 403-945-7200 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or P3Tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips app.