Airdrie RCMP are warning the public of a suspicious male and vehicle that has been seen driving in school zones.

Officials say they have received two separate reports of incidents occurring on Sagewood Blvd/Drive in Airdrie.

The first incident happened on Feb. 1, when a male driving a white van stopped next to a female walking home from school and offered her a ride home.

RCMP says the female was quick to refuse and ran from the area. There is no description of this male, but he was seen driving a white minivan.

The second incident occurred on Feb. 24, when a male driver of a white Dodge minivan got out of his vehicle and appeared to be following a child.

The child ran away, and the male went back to his van and left the scene, RCMP said in a release.

This male was described as:

Darker-skinned male

Shorter in height

He had a thin, dark beard

Wearing brown Timberland shoes and a black leather jacket

Anyone with information regarding these incidents, contact RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.