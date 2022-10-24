Airdrie's beavers spared after community backlash against killings

The City of Airdrie has halted its recently introduced plan to kill problematic beavers that had been damaging mature trees.

The approach to wildlife management, including euthanizing beavers, along the Nose Creek corridor and other bodies of water in Airdrie was stopped in response to concerns from the public.

"We've heard clearly from residents that they have concerns with the current wildlife management strategies," said Mayor Peter Brown in a statement released Saturday. "We have also heard from residents that we need to properly manage wildlife and protect mature trees in the City."

The city says it has paused the pest management practice in order to "get further ecological expertise in the spring, with a specific focus on the local environment."

An environmental expert will be contracted to assess Waterstone and other areas of Airdrie, and develop a strategy for managing wildlife and protecting trees.