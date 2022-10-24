Airdrie's beavers spared after community backlash against killings
The City of Airdrie has halted its recently introduced plan to kill problematic beavers that had been damaging mature trees.
The approach to wildlife management, including euthanizing beavers, along the Nose Creek corridor and other bodies of water in Airdrie was stopped in response to concerns from the public.
"We've heard clearly from residents that they have concerns with the current wildlife management strategies," said Mayor Peter Brown in a statement released Saturday. "We have also heard from residents that we need to properly manage wildlife and protect mature trees in the City."
The city says it has paused the pest management practice in order to "get further ecological expertise in the spring, with a specific focus on the local environment."
An environmental expert will be contracted to assess Waterstone and other areas of Airdrie, and develop a strategy for managing wildlife and protecting trees.
-
Assault victim dies after being released from hospital, second-degree murder charge laid: policeThe Winnipeg Police Service has laid a second-degree murder charge after a 19-year-old man died two days after being released from hospital following an assault.
-
Calgary's former James Short Park, Parkade will get new name Nov. 1Until then it’s a park without a name.
-
Investigation underway after woman injured by Edmonton police dogA woman suffered minor injuries after an incident involving an Edmonton Police Service dog.
-
Five challenges facing new Ottawa mayor Mark SutcliffeHere are a few things that Ottawa's mayor will have to tackle when he takes over at city hall.
-
Halifax paper engineers pops-up iconic landmarks with greeting cardsA Halifax artist’s intricate greeting cards are standing out amongst the rest.
-
Chirico takes the helm in North Bay, five women elected to councilNorth Bay city council is heading into its next session with a new mayor and sweeping changes on council.
-
Recycling delays expected for another week in Greater VictoriaThe Capital Regional District is warning of potential recycling pickup delays this week.
-
Several new mayors elected in municipalities across the regionAlex Nuttall was elected as mayor of Barrie, and long-time Oro-Medonte Mayor Harry Hughes was unseated as the votes came in Monday night, with several other new mayors elected across the region.
-
New mayor, four new councillors elected in Sault Ste. MarieSault Ste. Marie city council will look a little different this term following Monday’s municipal election.