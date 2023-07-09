Airdrie unveils monument to mark Korean War battle victory
Airdrie unveiled the Korean War Battle of Gapyeong victory monument Saturday.
The monument commemorates the battle of Gapyeong, where the second battalion of Princess Patricia's Canadian light infantry was widely recognized for helping prevent what would have been a costly defeat in the Korean War.
It also celebrates the 60-year diplomatic relationship between Canada and Korea and the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice agreement.
The City of Airdrie welcomed the Korean War Battle of Gapyeong Victory Monument during an unveiling ceremony at the Cenotaph. The monument was presented to Airdrie by the City of Gapyeong as a gesture of gratitude for the sacrifices made by Canadians in the Battle of Gapyeong pic.twitter.com/cS90YxCFaI— City of Airdrie (@City_of_Airdrie) July 8, 2023
This is the fifth monument installed in Canada.
It's located near the cenotaph at Airdrie's town and country centre.
-
'Sudden death' investigation in Owen Sound deemed a homicide: OPPThe discovery of a man’s body inside an Owen Sound, Ont. home late last week has been deemed a homicide, OPP said on Monday. The victim has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Toronto.
-
Weekend violence in Cornwall, Ont. linked to biker gangs: policePolice in Cornwall, Ont. say a violent incident over the weekend was sparked by a fight between members of rival biker gangs.
-
Early-morning fire destroys home in Tillsonburg.Tillsonburg Fire Department officials say a home on North Street was engulfed in flames when they arrived Monday morning.
-
Prince Edward Island expands its pharmacy care programPrince Edward Island is adding three new medical services to its provincial pharmacy program.
-
Immigrant children fight for their voices to be heardA 14-year-old London, Ont. girl is leading the charge to give immigrant children a say in their futures. Along with family and friends, Luna Ortiz has started an organization called Immigrant Children’s Voices Also Count (ICVAC).
-
Man gunned down in Whalley alleyway, Surrey RCMP sayPolice are investigating after a man was gunned down in broad daylight in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood on Sunday.
-
Police charge 47-year-old with stunt driving FridayA 47-year-old driver from Sudbury is in some trouble with police following a traffic stop on Highway 69 on Friday.
-
Crash near Moose Jaw claims Saskatoon woman's lifeA crash north of Moose Jaw claimed one life after a semi and an SUV collided.
-
Judge who led Desmond inquiry accuses N.S. government of spreading misinformationThe Nova Scotia government is facing accusations from a judge who says misinformation and ignorance were behind the attorney general's decision last week to dismiss him as the commissioner leading a high-profile inquiry.