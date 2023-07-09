Airdrie unveils monument to mark Korean War battle victory

Airdrie unveiled the Korean War Battle of Gapyeong victory monument Saturday.

The monument commemorates the battle of Gapyeong, where the second battalion of Princess Patricia's Canadian light infantry was widely recognized for helping prevent what would have been a costly defeat in the Korean War.

It also celebrates the 60-year diplomatic relationship between Canada and Korea and the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice agreement.

The City of Airdrie welcomed the Korean War Battle of Gapyeong Victory Monument during an unveiling ceremony at the Cenotaph. The monument was presented to Airdrie by the City of Gapyeong as a gesture of gratitude for the sacrifices made by Canadians in the Battle of Gapyeong pic.twitter.com/cS90YxCFaI

This is the fifth monument installed in Canada.

It's located near the cenotaph at Airdrie's town and country centre.