Airdrie Urgent Care Centre to resume weekend evening operations

Alberta Health Services (AHS) says the urgent care department at the Airdrie Community Heath Centre will resume 24/7 operations starting Friday.

Staffing shortages were blamed for a reduction in hours at the facility, announced in late July, that saw the urgent care centre closed between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

At the time, AHS said the temporary measure, which was expected to last eight weeks, was taken as a last resort.

On Thursday, AHS announced four new physicians had been recruited to work at the Airdrie Urgent Care Centre, and recruitment efforts would continue.

Additionally, AHS says over $1M in new funding will add staffing and three new care spaces to "further improve and enhance" urgent care services in Airdrie.

The addition of the three care spaces brings the capacity at the facility to 16.

"As a result of our ongoing conversations with staff and physicians on how we could immediately enhance urgent care services, a new Fast Track care model for patients with less serious health issues will be established," said a Thursday news release.

Nurse practitioner and registered nurse positions will be recruited to support the Fast Track care mode.

"The Fast Track area will have three dedicated care spaces and see medically stable patients with concerns such as sprains and cuts, mild to moderate respiratory illness such as sore throats and coughs, mild to moderate pain such as headaches, urinary tract infections, skin infections or rashes," said AHS spokesperson Amanda Gosselin.

"This will enable the other medical staff to focus on those patients with more serious concerns."

AHS will also be recruiting more registered nurse and licensed practical nurse positions to help improve triage and patient flow during peak hours.

The Airdrie Urgent Care Centre sees between 130 and 140 patients every 24 hours, according to AHS.