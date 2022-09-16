iHeartRadio

Airdrie woman charged after allegedly assaulting youth, RCMP officers

A file photo of an RCMP cruiser (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton).

An Airdrie woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting several people including the officers who arrested her.

RCMP were called to the neighbourhood of Sunridge just before 8 p.m. on Monday for reports a woman had assaulted two youths, taking the skateboard from one of them.

"When police arrived, the female fled on foot," said a Friday news release from RCMP.

After a brief foot chase, officers arrested the woman, but allege she "resisted officers" during her arrest.

Kaylee McCaig, 21, is facing several offences inducing:

  • Uttering threats;
  • Obstruction;
  • Attempting to take a peace officer's weapon;
  • Mischief under $5,000;
  • Assault with a weapon;
  • Assaulting a Peace Officer (x3); and
  • Robbery.

McCaig is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 6.

