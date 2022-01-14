Airdrie woman found dead, injured man in custody and remains in hospital

Alberta RCMP major crimes unit is investigating the death of a woman at a residence after a man was found in medical distress at an area business.

Police were called about 8 a.m. on Jan. 13 to a business in northeast Airdrie, just north of Calgary.

EMS attended and the man was taken to hospital, where police say he is expected to remain "for an extended period of time."

"As a result of the investigation, a well-being check was done at a residence in Airdrie. An adult female was located deceased in the residence and her death is believed to be suspicious," RCMP said in a release.

The man was taken into custody in relation to the death but remains in hospital.

Police are not seeking any other suspects and say there is no risk to the public.

An autopsy will be done by the chief medical examiner.