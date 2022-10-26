Airdrie youth assaulted, choked unconscious by stranger at CrossIron Mills

RCMP are investigating a violent assault at CrossIron Mills mall that left a youth unconscious.

The victim, an Airdrie resident, said he was confronted by a stranger in the SilverCity cinemas parking lot at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.

It's alleged the man tried to get the youth to fight, but he declined and entered the mall.

It was then the youth reported being attacked by the man.

The man is accused of placing the youth in a chokehold, rendering him unconscious.

RCMP say the youth attended Airdrie urgent care as a precaution.

On Wednesday, RCMP released photos of the suspect.

He is described as having a slight build, black hair that was in a pony tail and a black beard. At the time, he was wearing a white long sleeve shirt, shorts and sunglasses.

Police are also hoping to identify a woman the suspect was with.

She is described as having a medium build, black hair in a pony tail. At the time she was wearing all black.

Anyone who recognizes either the suspect or the woman he was with is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.