Airline announces new non-stop flights between Victoria and Toronto

Porter Airlines is adding Victoria to its route network starting this summer, with direct flights between Toronto Pearson International Airport and Victoria International Airport.

The service is scheduled to begin on Sept. 20 with one daily roundtrip flight, the company announced Tuesday.

Westbound flights are scheduled to leave Toronto at 10:55 a.m. and arrive in Victoria at 1:04 p.m., while eastbound flights will leave Victoria at 2 p.m. and arrive in Toronto at 9:31 p.m.

Introductory roundtrip fares will start at $476, according to Porter. Connecting flights with Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax and St. John's will also be available.

Victoria will be the second B.C. city the company will serve with its new 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

The company says the E195-E2 has the lowest fuel consumption per seat, per trip among its class, and is the quietest single-aisle jet flying today. The two-by-two configuration means there are no middle seats on any of the Porter flights.

"Victoria is a great addition to our network and provides easy access to Vancouver Island," said Kevin Jackson, Porter's executive vice-president and chief commercial officer.

"Travellers will appreciate Porter's award-winning elevated economy experience, which is unmatched in the market today. Our emphasis is on high-quality service for every passenger, regardless of their fare class."

The Toronto-based airline is continuing to expand its presence in Western Canada, now serving Vancouver, Victoria, Edmonton, Calgary and Winnipeg.

"We are truly pleased to see Porter add new Victoria-Toronto service," said Geoff Dickson, president and CEO of the Victoria Airport Authority.

"The new E195-E2 aircraft and Porter's exceptional service offering is a welcome addition to the Victoria market. We appreciate the new service and look forward to working with them to ensure the route's success."