Airlines and hotels try to calm travel fears amid Omicron uncertainty

The Omicron variant may have many travellers rethinking their vacation plans but airlines and the hospitality industry are hoping to hang on to as much business as possible.

The recent government advisory recommending against non-essential travel is considered a Level 3 risk. That means most travel insurance policies will no longer cover you if you test positive for COVID-19 while away.

However, websites for both Air Canada and WestJet offer an enhanced deluxe insurance package that has amended the exclusion. The enhanced policies will cover your medical and quarantine expenses related to COVID-19 even with the non-essential travel advisory in place. Be sure to check the policy for limitations.

Both WestJet and Air Canada are also offering flexible cancellation and rebooking policies for anxious passengers. However, each airline differs in its approach.

If you need to make flight chances, Air Canada lets you make free unlimited changes, three days prior to departure for domestic travel and seven days out for international travel.

WestJet lets you make one free change two to 24 hours prior to departure, depending on when you booked your trip. WestJet vacation changes have different rules: three days before Caribbean and Mexico departures and seven days for packages in Canada and the United States.

If Air Canada cancels your flight, you will get a full refund, if it cannot get you where you want to go within three hours of your original departure or arrival times. WestJet refunds cancelled flights if it cannot get you there within 90 minutes of the original time. In addition, if you cancel a non-fully refundable fare, you will get credits. Air Canada will top it off adding an additional 65 per cent bonus if you transfer it into Aeroplan points.

Both airlines are offering self-administered COVID-19 test kits that you can take with you and do online before returning home. You can get results within 30 minutes. Air Canada was first to the gate with those after collaborating with Switch, and on Nov. 26, WestJet announced it had formed a partnership with Azova.

Hotels and resorts are also stepping up to provide a level of comfort for travellers by offering onsite COVID-19 testing. Some are offering discounted PCR tests and free antigen tests for guests who need one to return home to the U.S.

And if you do test positive and you travel insurance doesn't have you fully covered for hotel expenses, there is additional help. For example, Playa Hotels and Resorts is offering up to 50 per cent discounts on accommodation for guests who have to quarantine for two weeks. There is no cost if you pay US$29 per person for their extended stay protection.