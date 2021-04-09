Airlines pull Boeing Max jets to inspect electrical systems Airlines pulled dozens of Boeing Max 737s out of service for inspections after the aircraft maker told them about a possible electrical problem, the latest setback for plane. Charges laid in separate carjacking, robbery at Winnipeg apartment: police A man and a woman from Winnipeg were arrested and charged Thursday night in connection with a carjacking and a robbery which occurred in February and March. Saskatoon royal watcher says Prince Philip's death marks 'beginning of the end' of Royal Family's current era “Hardly a surprise with his age and health, we knew it was coming. One could say it’s the beginning of the end of the Royal Family as most of us know it,” MacDonald said. Suspect identified in Victoria anti-Semitic graffiti case Police in Victoria say they have identified one of the two suspects caught on camera writing anti-Semitic graffiti at a Jewish community centre Tuesday night.