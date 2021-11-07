Airplane reverses off tarmac at Winnipeg airport
CTV News Winnipeg Videojournalist
Mason DePatie
An airplane in Winnipeg bound for Kitchener, Ont. reversed off the tarmac Saturday evening.
A spokesperson for Flair Airlines confirmed the incident at Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport to CTV News on Sunday.
"Flair Airlines confirms that it experienced a minor tarmac excursion while an aircraft was being pushed back for taxiing in Winnipeg on Saturday evening," said the spokesperson.
The spokesperson said passengers were offloaded in accordance with procedures, and the aircraft was moved to maintenance for checks.
No injuries or damage to the aircraft were reported.
