Airplane rolls over, lands upside down near Manitoba highway: RCMP
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
An airplane went into a ditch, rolled over and landed upside down near a Manitoba highway on Friday.
Around 2:15 p.m. on Friday, RCMP officers in Selkirk were called to a plane crash east of Highway 59, near the intersection of Provincial Road 435 and 31 East
When officers got to the scene, they found a small, single-engine plane in a field off of the highway.
The pilot, a 32-year-old Winnipeg man who was the only person in the plane, was able to get out of the airplane on his own. EMS checked and released him at the scene.
RCMP investigated and determined the pilot had landed the airplane and was trying to take off again when the plane went into a ditch and rolled over.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified.
