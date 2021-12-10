iHeartRadio

Airshow London honoured with international award

CTV's Julie Atchison takes flight with the Blue Angels.

Airshow London is being honoured with the 2021 ICAS Platinum Pinnacle Award for excellence in the air show business.

The award, in the mid-sized civilian air show category, was presented during the 2021 International Council of Air Shows (ICAS) luncheon in Las Vegas, Nev. on Dec. 8.

According to a release from ICAS, Airshow London received thie award as a result of SkyDrive, the innovative drive-in style show held during COVID-19, which ICAS says has helped shape new industry standards and has been a safe, sell-out, family event for two years.

As a result of the two SkyDrive airshows, organizers were able to donate $130,000 over the last two years to local charities and organizations, including the Children’s Hospital, post-secondary institutions and veteran support programs.

