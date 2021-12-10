Airshow London honoured with international award

Airshow London is being honoured with the 2021 ICAS Platinum Pinnacle Award for excellence in the air show business.

The award, in the mid-sized civilian air show category, was presented during the 2021 International Council of Air Shows (ICAS) luncheon in Las Vegas, Nev. on Dec. 8.

According to a release from ICAS, Airshow London received thie award as a result of SkyDrive, the innovative drive-in style show held during COVID-19, which ICAS says has helped shape new industry standards and has been a safe, sell-out, family event for two years.

As a result of the two SkyDrive airshows, organizers were able to donate $130,000 over the last two years to local charities and organizations, including the Children’s Hospital, post-secondary institutions and veteran support programs.