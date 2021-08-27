Airshow London Pre-Show: Watch Livestream Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Airshow London Sky Drive kicks off Friday with a livestreamed pre-show hosted by CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison and Virgin Radio London host Kelly Peter.

They will chat with pilots and get a chance to look at some of the amazing aircraft that will be featured.

Sky Drive runs from August 27-29. The 2021 show will feature the only Canadian appearance of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

Also appearing are the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornet Demonstration Team and the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, among many others.

For more details and tickets visit airshowlondon.com.