Airshow returns after 2 years of cancellations due to weather, pandemic

The Alberta International Airshow returns to Villeneuve Airport after being cancelled for two years in a row.

The event – formerly called the Edmonton Airshow – was cancelled in 2019 due to soggy conditions and in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions at the time.

The show changed its name to the Alberta International Airshow due to “the regional and provincial nature of the event,” said the event’s website.

This year the event features aerial performers both civilian and military, including the USAF A-10, RCAF CF-18 demo team and flyovers from USAF B52 and USAF B-1, Yellow Thunder and Mrazek.

The full lineup is available on the event website.

The airshow also includes static displays so guests can get up close to aircrafts, food trucks and a kid's zone.

Airshow tickets from 2019 are being honoured at this event, and no exchange is necessary unless guests want to change dates.

Tickets are available on the Alberta International Airshow website.