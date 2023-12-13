Aisle 24 gives customers 24-hour grocery access with a twist

It's a different way to shop for groceries. A new self-service convenience store is offering 24-7 access with the tap of your phone.

"It's convenient, right?" Says one shopper. "That's what you want. And it's open 24 hours. That's the key."

It's called Aisle 24, and you can get everything from chips, to milk, to laundry detergent, with one unique feature.

"It's unattended, which means that there's no staff," says owner of Aisle 24 on Rideau Street, Yalé Touzin. "And there's security everywhere. So that's how we can kind of make sure that the store is adequate and there's no issues with any customers or whatnot."

Customers get into the store with the Aisle 24 app on their smartphone that unlocks the door. They grab the items they need, then go to a self-checkout kiosk to pay for their groceries.

"Download the app, then you would create your profile, take a selfie with a smile, and then add your credit card information and so on. So that's how we know who's coming into our store," says Touzin.

Retail analyst Bruce Winder says although this type of model is becoming more popular, it could lead to more theft.

"Aisle 24 is moving in the direction that I think you're going to see more people move in," says Winder. "Self checkout is being sort of scrutinized because theft has gone through the roof and part of it is because it's just so easy to steal when you're checking out your own merchandise."

But at Aisle 24, the store is monitored by an enhanced security system to prevent stealing, and recoup any losses if it does happen.

"The odd time, you'll find that one person that tries to steal," says Touzin. "What happens is because they have a credit card attached to their file, we'll charge their credit card and then we'll ban their account."

Similar technology is used at the Seatle Seahawks stadium with their Amazon One store, except it goes one step further, just needing the scan of a palm to pay for your items.

For shoppers of Aisle 24, they say the speed, convenience and 24-hour access is what keeps them coming back.

"Yeah, I'll be here a lot when everything else is closed," a shopper said.