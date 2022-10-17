Ajax, Ont. man charged with second-degree murder following fatal stabbing outside bar

Durham Regional Police say they’ve charged a man in connection with a fatal stabbing in Ajax Saturday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing in a parking lot outside the King Castle Bar & Grill, located on Westney Road South near Clements Road West, at around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said two men reportedly got into a fight in the parking lot before the stabbing occurred.

“During that altercation, one of the males pulled out a knife and stabbed the second. That male was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he has since succumbed to his injuries,” Sgt Joanne Bortoluss told CP24 at the scene.

Police identified the victim as a 28-year-old man. The name of the victim is being withheld at the request of the family.

Chard Patrick, age 33, of Ajax is charged with second degree murder.

Police say that Patrick was struck by a vehicle in the same parking lot following the stabbing and that he remains in hospital in stable condition.

The car involved in the collision was seen being towed away from the scene.

“The driver of the vehicle is in police custody for the driving incident,” Bortoluss said.

The suspect driver has been charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

Investigators are looking for anyone with information to come forward, as well as anyone that was at the bar or who may have video footage of the incident.

With files from Kerrisa Wilson