Ajax shooting leaves 33-year-old man dead
Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Ajax overnight, Durham Regional Police say.
On Thursday, police responded to reports of a shooting at a residence on Pembry Drive, near Kingston and Westney roads, shortly before 4:30 a.m.
Police say a 33-year-old man was located with critical injuries and transported to a trauma centre in Toronto.
He was later pronounced deceased, police say.
The man's identitiy has not been released.
Homicide investigators have taken over the investigation.
"Right now I don't have any suspect descriptors, we're still working on that. So we don't have any suspect descriptors or anything further other than when we arrived we just located the victim," Const. George Tudos said at the scene.
Tudos said he believes there was another occupant inside the residence at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
