AJHL postpones multiple games after players on 3 teams test positive for COVID-19

The Alberta Junior Hockey League has postponed multiple games scheduled for this weekend after players on three teams tested positive for COVID-19.

The league says members of the Drayton Valley Thunder, Grande Prairie Storm and Whitecourt Wolverines returned positive test results.

The three teams were in a bubble-style cohort and playing only against each other as part of the league's return to play procedures.

All three teams' activities are suspended for 14-days and games scheduled for this weekend are postponed, according to the league.

The positive results come a day after the league postponed games involving the Okotoks Oilers this weekend to allow time to analyze COVID-19 tests.

The team was scheduled to play Friday and Sunday. Games involving the two other teams in Oilers cohort -- the Brooks Bandits and Calgary Canucks -- are unaffected. The league added a game between the Bandits and Canucks for Friday night.

The league resumed play in mid-March after shutting down due to the pandemic in November.

Last week, the league postponed a game between the Sherwood Park Crusaders and Bonnyville Pontiacs to allow for processing of COVID-19 tests.

The league drew criticism last November for fining and suspending the head coach and general manager of the Canmore Eagles, Andrew Milne, for speaking out about a COVID-19 outbreak on his team.