Edmonton's 104 Street Promenade will once again play host to an outdoor market featuring local businesses, performers and members of the visual arts community.

'A Taste of Al Fresco' will take over the downtown 104 Street strip, between Jasper Avenue and 104 Avenue, March 27 and March 28.

Organizers say the event is designed as a COVID-19 recovery initiative, meant to bring people back to local businesses along the 104 Street strip.

Local vendors held a similar event last summer, dubbing it the 'Al Fresco' market.

The two-day spring edition of the Al Fresco market will offer dining on extended patios with special food and drink menus.

Visitors will also be able to take in the market's pop-up art displays, window concerts, and self-guided walking tours.

Organizers say the market will adhere to Alberta Health regulations to ensure the safety of all involved.