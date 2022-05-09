Alabama corrections officer who escaped with inmate has died in hospital, sheriff says
Former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White has died from injuries after she and escaped inmate Casey White were arrested in Indiana earlier Monday, Sheriff Dave Wedding of Vanderburgh County told CNN.
-
New details released following stabbing in ThornhillPolice are asking the public for help in identifying two suspects allegedly involved in a stabbing in Thornhill that left a man with serious injuries.
-
N.B. reports 7 new COVID-19-related deaths, significant drop in hospitalizationsHealth officials in New Brunswick are reporting seven more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as a significant drop in hospitalizations.
-
Two deaths, 27 additional COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London TuesdayThe Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting two COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday and 27 new lab-confirmed cases.
-
Crews battle wildfire in Yarmouth County; air quality alert in effectEmergency crews in Nova Scotia's Yarmouth County are currently battling a wildfire that is estimated to be 200 hectares in size.
-
-
Students encouraged to actively travel to school with bike training sessionsThe Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) held bike training sessions at a Windsor elementary school Tuesday in the hopes of getting more kids to actively travel to school.
-
No charges for Mike Tyson for punching airplane passengerAuthorities will not file criminal charges against former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson after he was recorded on video punching a fellow first-class passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport last month, prosecutors announced Tuesday.
-
Support a local cancer centre with an art event in MidlandAn art auction at the end of this month will support a local cancer centre.
-
Gas prices could jump 10 to 15 cents by Victoria Day across Canada: analystsThe pain at the pumps is only going to get worse, as industry analysts say gas prices could surge 10 to 15 cents per litre across Canada by Victoria Day.