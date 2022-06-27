Aladdin, Pretty Woman coming to Edmonton in 2023

Disney's Aladdin musical will be one of four shows coming to Edmonton next year at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

The next season of musicals were announced Monday by Broadway Across Canada.

From January 3 to 8, the beloved classic Fiddler on the Roof will kick off the season.

Based on Garry Marshall's 90's romantic comedy, Pretty Woman: The Musical will grace the stage April 11 to 16

After several tours around the world, Aladdin will play from July 10 to 16. First performed in 2011, the musical went on to become the 11th-highest grossing Broadway production of all time.

The season will close with Ain't Too Proud, a recent Broadway hit depicting Detroit's "The Temptations," a sensational Motown vocal group, rising from local gig performers to being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Season packages, starting at $180, are available to current season subscribers Monday.

Tickets for the general public go on sale July 5 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit Broadway Across Canada's website.