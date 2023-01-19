Alarm system foils convenience store robbery in Timmins

A 37-year-old Sudbury resident has been charged with break and enter related offences following an incident at a Timmins convenience store Thursday morning, police say.

“The suspect tripped an alarm in the course of the break-in and attempted theft,” the Timmins Police Service said in a news release.

The responding officers observed the accused within the convenience store and completed the arrest without incident.

“Considerable damage was done to the building at the point of entry as well as to the household electrical system,” said police.

Based on their investigation, Timmins Police Service said it determined the suspect gained entry by force and proceeded to gather up stolen merchandise.

The accused faces a half-dozen charges; two counts of break and enter, possession of break and enter instruments, possession of property obtained by crime, mischief and failing to comply with a probation order.

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for Thursday in Timmins.

None of the accusations has been proven in court.