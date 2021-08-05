Alarming video shows weapon aimed at moving vehicle in east London

Shocking surveillance video circulating online has sparked concern among businesses and residents in the east end of the city.

An image of a man pointing a weapon at a red van has alarmed residents and business owners along Hamilton Road, east of Adelaide Street.

Dennis Kirkwood grew up in the neighbourhood and works across the street from where the incident happened. He says the change in the neighbourhood is evident.

“It’s gone downhill, a lot. Unfortunately druggies, homeless people, prostitutes, uh they hang out an awful lot,” he says.

Kirkwood says property damage has become a common practice. Five windows were broken in a span of a month at Tile Town, where Kirkwood is employed.

The video obtained from a business on Hamilton Road, shows various angles of the incident.

In an off-camera-interview, the business owner told CTV News London he believes the rise in crime is a result of the warming centre that opened during the pandemic just down the street.

Ward One Councillor Michael van Holst confirms the timing, saying “There has certainly been an increase in reports of crime from our businesses since the warming center was opened and certainly after it was extended.”

Van Holst says police have increased their presence in the area and that action is being taken by community members, the Hamilton Road Business Improvement Area (BIA), and he too has taken matters into his own hands.

“I purchased a dash camera, and will drive around late at night, and early in the morning to see what’s happening in the area…and the incident that we’re discussing happened a few weeks ago, it was also a community member that was doing the same kind of thing,” says van Holst.

The councillor says he spoke with the man driving the van, and confirmed that something did strike the back of the vehicle, but luckily no one was injured

He adds, although they have some short-term solutions in place, they are looking at long-term plans as well.

“The Community and Protective Services Committee unanimously endorsed an idea to create some transitional housing near agricultural resources, so that people, our vulnerable population who need housing, can find it in a place where they’re also able to participate in farming or working in a green house, and doing things that will give them some pride, and give them an opportunity to feed themselves, and get involved in the community in a more positive way.”

To business owners who might be thinking of leaving the area, van Holst says, “Please wait, so much of what’s happening now has been caused by the pandemic, and we’ve done so much to improve this area, and if you take a look at what’s happening, there are great changes that have gone on.”

London police confirm they were contacted with regards to an occurrence of property damage in that area – and say the investigation is ongoing.